Ablakwa blows alarm over ‘shadowy’ business interest in controversial E-levy

General News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government to impose 1.5% levy on electronic transactions



Minority opposes E-levy



Okudzeto tags E-levy as government taxing the poor to make the rich richer



Opposition Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says some business interests will be affected if government scraps the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) from the 2022 budget and economic policy.



The minority has marked the E-levy among five demands it is seeking in relation to the budget which has generated unending controversy since parliament commenced processes to debate and approve it.



The minority, deeming the policy which seeks to impose a 1.5% levy on all electronic transactions as insensitive to the citizenry, has been impressing on government to remove the levy from the budget.



Taking to his Facebook page, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stated that an outright scrapping of the policy or a reduction in the rate as being advocated for by his side if effected, will affect some business interest which he described as shadowy.



“It does appear our agitations against the E-Levy is going to really affect some shadowy business interests if we succeed in having it scrapped or substantially reduced,” he wrote in his Facebook post.



Referring to sections of the budget statement, the North Tongu MP disclosed that government has already set aside some two-hundred and forty-one million, nine-hundred and thirty-three thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢241,933,00) aside to pay for services in implementing the policy.





“Appendix 4B at page 242 of the 2022 budget reveals that a colossal GHS241,933,000 has already been set aside to pay for so-called e-Transaction Levy Services,” he added.



Tagging his disclosure as government taxing the poor to make the rich richer, Mr Ablakwa said his side will demand a full disclosure of details of the deal on the electronic transaction levy.











