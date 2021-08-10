Ablakwa appeals to US Embassy to extend deadlines for Ghanaian students

General News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has appealed to the US Embassy to extend deadlines offered to Ghanaian students who have applied to various universities in the US.



The legislator in his appeal said he would want the American Embassy to give Ghanaian students the same dispensation as Nigerian students.



He said although Nigeria students who attend American universities are more than any African country, it would be prudent for the Embassy to consider Ghanaians a special dispensation due to our bilateral relationship.



According to him, he has received several appeals from Ghanaian students who are likely to miss their deadlines.



And for this reason, he wants his appeal to be considered.



I make an urgent appeal to @USEmbassyGhana to consider instituting a special dispensation of priority visa consideration for Ghanaian students similar to what has been offered to students in Nigeria.



This plea is predicated on the avalanche of petitions I am receiving from desperate students who risk missing their US admission deadlines.



I concede that Nigeria sends more students to American colleges and universities than any other African country, however, it is in the best interest of our long-standing cordial bilateral relations for this appeal to receive a positive policy response even as I acknowledge the challenging pandemic circumstances under which consular officials are working.



Long live Ghana ???????? US ???????? relations.



