Ablakwa accuses majority of attempts to frustrate speaker

General News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP MPs have been accused of undermining the authority of the speaker of parliament



Roads Minister announces the cessation of payment of road tolls



Finance Minister presents 2022 budget





The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has alleged that the Majority Caucus in parliament is taking deliberate steps to impede the duties of the Speaker of parliament in the discharge of his duties simply because he belongs to the opposition NDC.



According to him, “there have been consistent efforts to undermine the Speaker because he is not from the ruling party”.



He made these assertions after the NPP MPs challenged the Speaker of parliament of Alban Bagbin’s directive to cancel the call made on the Roads and Highways Minister Kwesi Amoako Atta’s for the cessation of the payment of road tolls.



They argue that the decision did not come after a resolution by parliament.



But Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa insists that Alban Bagbin was “well-within his powers” when he took the decision.



Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Friday, the lawmaker said that the speaker’s action is not the first of its occurrence in the history of Ghana’s parliament.



“I am a senior member of the House. I have served under three different speakers. The records will show that this is not the first time that Speakers are issuing directives.



“Speakers do not only act after a resolution of the House and they know it. Speakers give directives always,” he said.



The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah on Wednesday evening, a few hours after the presentation of the 2022 budget which mentioned the abolishment of road tolls, directed the immediate cessation of the collection of road tolls across the country.



The finance minister 2022 budget revealed that motorists who ply tolled roads across the country will no longer be required to pay tolls.



“Government has abolished all tolls on public roads and bridges. This takes effect immediately after the Budget is approved,” Ken Ofori-Atta said while reading the 2022 budget to Parliament.



Despite this caveat (i.e., after the approval of the budget by parliament), Kwasi Amoako-Attah announced the discontinuation of the collection of road tolls.