Abirem Government Hospital in dire need of nurses and doctors

Health News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Patrick Sakyi- Larbi, the Medical Superintendent of the Abirem Government Hospital has called on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to post more nurses and doctors to the facility to promote a quality healthcare system in the area.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he said staff attrition at the facility was putting the workload on health professionals which he said was “nothing good to write home about”.



He said with the increment of Out Patient Department (OPD) at the facility, there had been congestions and pleaded with the Birim North Association of chiefs to support with the expansion of the hospital.



He said they would also need a hostel for visitors and relatives of admitted patients.



Dr Sakyi- Larbi mentioned lack of bungalows for health workers and lack of intensive care units that hindered quality healthcare delivery to the people.



He said plans were in the pipeline to mount health post or a wellness clinic at vantage points to ensure easy accessibility of healthcare services.



For the health workers to render quality healthcare services to patients who patronized the facility, he said the facility offered customer care training for the nurses following feedback from patients.



Dr Sakyi- Larbi, therefore, urged the public to eat healthy food and exercise frequently to avoid sicknesses.