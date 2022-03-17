Abetifihene launches 30th Anniversary celebration

Regional News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: gna.org.gh

Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III, Chief of Abetifi and Kwahu Adonten Hene, has begun his 30th Anniversary celebration to commemorate his reign as Chief of Kwahu Abetifi, in the Eastern Region, since his enstoolment.



High profile dignitaries, including chiefs, politicians, the clergy, traditional authorities, and the diplomatic corp are expected to grace the activities from April 14 to 18, 2022.



The launch paves the way for Nana Ama Amanua II, Queen-mother of Abetifi and Kwahu Adonten Hemaa, to showcase the achievements of Akyemfour Agyemang over the years.



Nana Amanua mentioned the construction and renovation of units of classroom blocks with ancillary facilities for public schools, which had contributed to quality education delivery in the area.



She said the Chief had constructed mechanised boreholes at vantage points to serve community members, thus addressing the problem of water scarcity that had lingered in the area for years.



As part of efforts to curb Fulani herdsmen attacks on inhabitants, she said Akyemfuor Agyemang donated 50 acres of land at Maame Krobo in the Afram Plains South District to the Government for the establishment of a military camp to provide security to residents.



She was hopeful that establishing a military base in the area would address the menace of attacks by the Fulani herdsmen and encourage the youth to venture into agriculture.



“This will help to improve their standard of living and to reduce indecent behaviours among the youth in the community,” she said.



The Abetifihene was also hailed for helping to settle chieftaincy disputes between communities at Maame Krobo, Abene and Abetifi, bringing unity, peace and tranquillity to those communities.



Nana Amanua advised community members to continuously maintain peace and desist from conflicts.



Mr Kwadwo Anson, a Businessman, who chairs the Planning Committee, gave the programme outline to include free health screening, grand coronation durbar, general cleaning and lessons on how to wear traditional cloth to highlight cultural values of the area.



Other activities are tree planting, special purification

rites for the Chief, commissioning of ultra-modern Queen’s Palace, sacred washing of identical twins, food bazaar, and football matches.