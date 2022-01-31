Abetifi MP holds Kwahu East Teachers Appreciation Day in grand style

Regional News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: Breck Kwaku Agyekum AduanaBa, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi constituency, Bryan Acheampong on January 28, 2022, held a teachers' appreciation day at Kwahu Pepease in the Eastern Region.



As part of his numerous interventions to motivate the various public sector employees under his constituency, the event was indeed an important one as far as his visions are concerned.



Addressing the gathering at the Pepease Durbar grounds, the MP admonished the teachers especially in Kwahu, to serve each other with a good and human–friendly posture.



He said, “This year, my words for teachers, especially in Kwahu, those serving our people in Kwahu, we are appealing to you, this is where you are serving, you’re serving on the Kwahu land, and just as you are here serving, same way indigenes from Kwahu are also working in where you came from”.



He further charged the teachers to live exemplary lives.



“I’m pleading with you to set good examples for them. I’m also sending information to the Kwahus who have been posted to other jurisdictions to also, be of great benefit to the community and the children they teach. Work with your heart, and by so doing, Ghana will prosper", he added.



The MP, has so far, met with about 22,000 public sector employees and individuals to spend the Christmas and new year with as a sign of appreciation towards his people.



Last year saw him me with five hundred (500) health workers, sixty–six (66) security personnel, seven hundred (700) disabled persons, and three thousand (3000) aged individuals.



Additionally, he also organized an end of year party for fifteen thousand (15,000) children across the twenty-two (22) electoral areas, two hundred and eight public servants, a combination of eight hundred (870) carpenters, masons, and taxi drivers, six hundred (600) political activists in the Kwahu enclave and finally, one thousand nine hundred (1,900) teachers.