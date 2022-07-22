Abesim traditional authority bans noise-making for burial of late queen-mother   

Regional News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: GNA

The traditional authority of Abesim, near Sunyani has banned noisemaking at night, as the town prepares for the interment of the late Nana Yaa Pomaa II, the queen-mother of the town.



The queen-mother died last year after a short illness.



According to Nana Owusu Yeboah, a member of the Abesim Royal Family, the late queen-mother would be laid in state on Friday-Saturday, August 12 and 13, and subsequently buried at the Abesim Royal Mausoleum.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Abesim, Nana Yeboah, popularly known as “YB” said the ban had already been announced publicly, saying anybody or group that breached it would pay GhC1,000 fine.



He therefore advised, particularly, the leadership of churches, and drinking bar operators in the town to comply with the ban in order not to get themselves into trouble.



Nana Yeboah advised residents to cooperate with the royal family to give a befitting ‘doteyie’ (pre-burial funeral) and burial to the late queen-mother so as to preserve tradition and culture of the people, saying, “our tradition reflects our true identity and dignity.”