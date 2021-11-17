Abesim ritual murder case adjourned again to Dec. 16

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

The case in which one Richard Appiah has been held for the alleged ritual murder of two kids has been to December 16, 2021.



This was because the Magistrate of the Kaneshie District Court, Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye is on leave.



This is the third time, the case has been adjourned. Twice on October 5 and 25, the case was adjourned because the magistrate is on leave.



In court Thursday, November 17, the case was adjourned to allow Prosecution sufficient time to finalize their reports.



At the previous sitting on September 15, 2021, the police prosecutor, Chief Inspector Lawrence Anane told the court that, prosecution is awaiting the post-mortem examination reports conducted on the two kids allegedly murdered by Appiah.



Richard Appiah, 28, alleged to have murdered two children at Abesim in the Bono Region was not brought to court when the date was taken.



It was the case of the prosecutor Chief Inspector Lawrence Anane on September 15 that, the post-mortem on the two bodies have been conducted and they are waiting for the full examination report from the medical officer to enable them to forward the duplicate docket to the Attorney General’s office for advice.



To this end, the prosecutor prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable them to wrap up their report.



The magistrate Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye after listening to the Prosecutor remanded the suspect for further two weeks.



Appiah is alleged to have murdered the boys and also kept some of their body parts in a fridge in his house.



Even though the charges and the facts were read to him in open court on August 26, when he first appeared, his plea was not taken.