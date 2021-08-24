Abesim murder suspect not mad; he must be sentenced to death – Sosu

General News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Sosu, has asked persons claiming that the suspect at the centre of the serial murders at Abesim in Sunyani is mentally unstable to stop that argument.



Mr Sosu commenting on the incident, described the incident as gruesome, horrendous and an act that undermines the state's security.



To him, under no circumstances should anyone claim that the suspect is mentally unstable.



He suggests that the suspect be sentenced to death if he is found guilty of the crime.



The political communicator opined that he who kills by the sword must die by the sword, and the suspect must not escape the death sentence.



Over the weekend, the Sunyani Police in the Bono Region apprehended a 28-year-old Richard Appiah with human parts in his fridge in Alaska, a suburb of Abesim.



Richard Appiah was said to have reportedly killed three persons, 12,15 years and an unidentified man.



He is said to have cut the victims’ bodies into pieces for preservation in his refrigerator.



The suspect reportedly lured the 12-year-old footballer from a football field at Abesim into his room after the boy had left home to train.



Reacting to this, Mr Sosu disputed claims that the suspect is mentally unstable.



He said: “nobody should say that the suspect is mentally unstable. He is not mentally unstable. He purposed the act in his heart and executed it. He who kills by the sword must die by the sword. He must equally be killed for killing his victims. He is evil and must be killed for what he did”.



He further quizzed those claiming that the suspect is mentally unstable if they would have said the same thing if their children were involved as victims.



He was speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.