Abesim murder case adjourned again

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

• The suspect’s last appearance was in the first week of October



• Case was adjourned to October 26 due to unavailability of trial judge



• Case has been adjourned again to November 17



Hearing on the case of Richard Appiah, a 28-year-old young man accused of murdering two teenagers is yet to commence some two months after his arrest.



The suspect was arraigned before a Kaneshie Magistrate Court after an initial adjournment and brought back to court in the first week of October. He was however asked to come back to court on Monday, October 25, 2021, because the trial judge was reportedly on leave.



When the suspect was brought to court on Monday however, the case was not heard as the judge was again not available to sit on the case.



According to a report by Oman Channel, the presiding judge was said to have missed sitting due to health issues.



The case has thus again been further adjourned to Wednesday, November 17, 2021.



Richard Appiah was arrested in August this year after a police investigation discovered decapitated body parts stored in his fridge at his residence in Abesim, a community close to Sunyani.



Police investigations identified the mutilated bodies in Richard Appiah’s fridge as belonging to a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old boy who went missing in the neighbourhood.



Their names were given as Louis Agyemang, believed to be a family member of the suspect, and Stephen Sarpong, 15, whose body was dismembered by the accused person.



