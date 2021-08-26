Abesim murder case: Police exhumes buried intestines of victim for forensic analysis

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service which is investigating the Abesim murder case, on Tuesday, 24 August 2021, discovered a place where triple homicide suspect, Richard Appiah, buried the intestines of one of his victims.



The intestines were buried in a cocoa farm at Abesim, which the police has exhumed for pathological analysis and forensic examination in Accra.



The investigation team also worked around a septic tank and other places of concern for further examination and found two sharp cutlasses with bloodstains used by the suspect to commit the crime.



The acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has also directed the counselling department of the police, to provide trauma-reduction therapy, counselling and other psychological support to the affected families, whose relatives were murdered and also to the police officers in charge of the investigations.



In furtherance to the directive, ACP Phyllis Osei, Director, Police Counselling Unit, and ASP Foster Nanewortor, arrived at Sunyani on Tuesday, 24 August 2021, and visited the family of Louis Agyemang, one of the murder victims, to hold a counselling session to help reduce the family’s trauma.



This was held with all family members and neighbours who were present.



Private counselling sessions were also held with the parents, siblings and some key immediate family members, who were adversely impacted by the murder.



The team also visited the family of the second victim, Stephen Boateng, at Abesim Alaska Junction, and the same counselling sessions were held with the family.



The police have assured the affected families and people of Abesim of a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrator to justice.



