Abesim murder: He cooked and ate with my children – Father of butchered teen opens up

• Father of the 15-year-old butchered at Abesim has made a very interesting revelation of how the suspect was his friend



• Richard Appiah was arrested after dead bodies were found in his apartment in Alaska, near Abesim



• Father of one of the boys, Yeboah Asuama, explained that his children were even friends with the suspect, hence his shock



Being his friend and business partner, Yeboah Asuama, father of the 15-year-old boy, Stephen Sarpong, who was allegedly killed and butchered, and his body stored in a fridge, has expressed great shock at all that has happened.



He explained that for no reason would he have suspected that the suspect, 28-year-old Richard Appiah, could have been involved in such an unimaginable act, especially against him and his family, reports myjoyonline.com.



The Abesim murder case came about over the weekend after news of the architect and how dead bodies were discovered in his room at Alaska, in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono region, started making its way online.



Initial reports said a teenager, related to the suspect, had gone missing following which a report was lodged with the police and a search subsequently triggered.



It turned out that the missing person was last spotted with 28-year-old Richard Appiah, an architect, hence he was contacted by the police and the search party.



To deflect attention, Appiah also joined in the search and gave leads on possible places to find the missing boy.



At a point, it was suggested that the search party proceeds to his house following which the discovery of the bodies of the missing boy was found.



Further checks revealed the body of another teenager and a yet-to-be-identified adult and chopped body parts stocked in his fridge, police reports said.



So far, two arrests have been made, with a strong signal from the police that they will get to the bottom of the matter.



Also found in the room of the 28-year-old was the lifeless body of the suspect’s 12-year-old stepbrother, Louis Agyemang.



“It was a Sunday when my son told me that he was going to the canteen we operate about 300 meters from our home. But unfortunately, that was the last time we saw him.



“We had waited for him the entire night to return, but he didn’t. So, the next morning, we reported the incident to the police. We heard nothing concerning the police investigation until this morning when we heard that our neighbour had killed Stephen.



“When we went to look, he [the suspect] had butchered Stephen’s hands, his feet, and head and stored it in his fridge,” the father of Stephen Sarpong, Yeboah Asuama, said.



Completely shocked at the turn of events, Yeboah explained further that he and the suspect, Richard Appiah, worked together in the construction business, as he was a surveyor.



He explained how he got to meet the suspect and how they had worked together until now.



“The young man, truth be told, is my friend. It was only four days ago that he came to my house that. I also work with him, he’s a surveyor. He came to tell me that the land he was planning on developing had sand and blocks on it and he wanted me to sell it for him, so I did.



“Just yesterday, the young man came to my house to tell me that if he did not get the money by evening time, he would sell it to another person. And I told him I had already sold it and that the buyer would bring the money within the day.



“So that evening, a friend of mine and I took the money from the sales to his house and gave it to him. ¢150 million in total, and he gave us a receipt. And he came to escort us home,” he narrated.



He added that that, in all honesty, he would have never believed that this same person he had worked with, could be this wicked to him.



“Never, never, never! I have heard of no such thing before, and I would have never suspected him. He used to cook and eat with my children. They were also friends,” he added.



In the meantime, during his visit to the community to commiserate with the family, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has directed the CID to provide technical support to the Bono region police so that they are promptly able to get to the bottom of this case.



