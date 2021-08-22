Abesim murder: Acting IGP storms Abesim with police delegation

Regional News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Acting Inspector General of Police, (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare, and a high-powered delegation have arrived at Abesim, near Sunyani, following the gruesome murder of some three young men in the town.



Tragedy hit the farming community in the early hours of Saturday, when Richard Appiah, a popular footballer, allegedly murdered his 12-year-old relative, with two others, and kept the body in a room.



Police have since retrieved and deposited the bodies of Louis Agyemang Junior, Stephen Sarpong, and a yet to be identified body at a private mortuary at Mantukwa in the Sunyani West Municipality.



The IGP arrived in the town today August 22, to assess the situation, according to reports.



Dr. Dampare upon arrival held indoor meetings with the personnel of the Abesim police station.



He also held discussions with the Chief of Abesim, Barimah Kumi Acheaw and Kyidomhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area.



The IGP is also expected to visit the crime scene at Alaska, a new settlement, as well as the families of the deceased.



Meanwhile, the Abesim township is calm, amidst a tight security presence.