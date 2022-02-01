Abesim human parts murder case adjourned to February 23

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The case of Richard Appiah, a footballer, accused of killing two children and storing their body parts in a refrigerator at Abesim in the Bono Region has been adjourned to February 23, 22.



Appiah is facing two counts of murder.



The adjournment became necessary because the trial Judge is on leave.



The accused person allegedly murdered Louis Agyemang and Stephen Boateng. Some body parts and intestines believed to be that of his victims were retrieved on a farm.



The Court presided over by Ama Adomako Kwakye, had earlier preserved Appiah’s plea.



Appiah has no legal representation.



According to the Ghana News Agency, Post-mortem examination has since been conducted on bodies of the two children, now buried.



