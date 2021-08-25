Abesim Killings: Second suspect released

General News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The second suspect in the Abesim. murder saga has been released by the Ghana Police Service.



According to Police, the second suspect, the father of the prime suspect, Richard Appiah, was released because he does not have direct contact with the case.



It has also been established that although his house was the location the suspect kept the bodies of his victims, his father had no knowledge of the incident.



28-year-old Richard Appiah (suspect) was arrested at Abesim near Sunyani for allegedly killing about three children and keeping some meat suspected to be human in a fridge.



He allegedly murdered his stepbrother and two other boys aged between 12 and 15 years.



The body of one of the victims was cut into pieces and some of the parts were allegedly kept in a double door fridge found in one of the rooms in the house where Appiah lived.



Meanwhile, the Police has discovered the intestines of one of the victims buried on a farm at Abesim.



The intestines have been sent to Accra for pathological analysis and forensic examination.



Two sharp cutlasses which the suspect is alleged to have used for the crime were also retrieved at the scene.