Abena Osei-Asare donates to Muslim communities in Atiwa East for Ramadan

General News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Member of Parliament for Atiwa East in the Eastern Region, Abena Osei-Asare has donated assorted items to the Muslim community as they embark on their month-long Ramadan fasting.



The donation is in her bid to support the poor and less privileged Muslims who will be undergoing spiritual cleansing during the period.



Items donated were, 400 boxes of branded sugar cubes, 200 boxes of branded tea bags, and hundreds of sachets and bottled water, among others.



Brief Ceremony



Some of the beneficiary communities include Anyinam, Ankaase, Sekyere, Akutuase, and New Jejeti, among others.



Mr. Opoku Afriyie, a Second Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Atiwa East Constituency presented the items on behalf of the lawmaker at a brief ceremony.



Muslim leaders in these communities expressed their profound gratitude to the Member of Parliament.



At Anyinam for instance, the Muslim community leader, Mohammed Nurudeen Adam, said: “This is a timely intervention. We thank the MP and we pray that other philanthropists will do same.”



Continuous support



Over the years the MP has always supported Muslim communities during the holy month.



Ramadan is one of the pillars of Islam and it is observed after sighting the moon in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.



This year’s Ramadan comes at a time when the world is under immense pressure fighting the coronavirus pandemic.



While wishing them well, Abena Osei-Asare, who doubles as a Deputy Minister of Finance told dailymailgh.com that she would continue to urge and assist Muslims to maintain a good relationship between them and people of other faith.