Abena Magis fraud claims: What we know so far

In the late hours of Monday, August 29, 2022, GhanaWeb got wind of a developing story about a very popular Facebook influencer, Abena Magis, also known as Abena Manokekame.



The scattered information pointed to suggestions that the lady had been arrested over her connections to a fraud case that involved a number of her followers, most of whom in this case were her customers.



Below is all that GhanaWeb knows about the issue:



- According to details shared by a man called Claudio Wonder Magis, who claims to be Abena’s biological brother, Abena Magis was arrested over the past weekend.



- Abena is said to also be a businesswoman who trades in imports



- Abena’s business involves taking monies from her customers and placing orders for goods for them from China and other parts of the world



- In Abena’s business, she does not directly handle the financial aspects of things



- The person who handles Abena Magis’ financials is her husband who is currently at large



- Abena is being held at the Sekondi Prisons



- Abena’s brother was appealing to the general public to help them raise an amount of GH¢11,000 to get her released



- Abena’s brother said she is currently having issues in her marriage



- The Ghana Police Service has not officially released any statement on the case



- Several aggrieved ‘victims’ took to Facebook to pour out their frustrations



Read some of their reactions below:



































