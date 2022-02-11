Abena Dokua Educational Foundation refurbishes Kyebi JHS school block

Regional News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: Abena Dokua Educational Foundation

The Abena Dokua Educational Foundation (ADEF), a non-profit organization has refurbished the Junior High School block of the Kyebi Basic School in the East Akim Municipal District of the Eastern Region.



The renovation became necessary because, for some years now, the four-unit JHS block has not gone through any major renovation. This, through an appeal by the school authorities, drew the attention of ADEF, which in turn made significant donations towards giving the school a facelift.



It forms part of the 20th Anniversary celebrations of the passing of Madam Abena Dokua, whose foundation is embarking on a humanitarian exercise as a means of giving back to society in honor of her.



Addressing the pupils and teachers at the premises of the school in a brief ceremony, President and Founder of ADEF, Kwaku Boateng said there is nothing as important as giving back to society than investing sustainably in the future of children through education.



“This year marks the 20th Anniversary of the passing of our beloved mother, Abena Dokua. So we decided to do a memorial celebration for her. As part of the memorial celebrations, we have among other things refurbished a four-classroom block for the Kyebi Presby JHS by changing all their blackboards into whiteboards.



“We also painted the classroom block and donated exercise books, teaching aides and other materials that the teachers will use to teach the students. So as part of the 20th Anniversary celebrations, the foundation made sure that it is not just a celebration but also an occasion that we can use to impact the lives of others,” he added.







He appealed to the management of the school to take proper care of the renovated classroom block to extend its life span and enable it to serve its intended purpose.



He also encouraged the pupils to study hard to enable them to achieve their dreams and become responsible citizens of the country in the future.



The Foundation earlier this week also donated money in the sum of GHS 5,000 to the Mampong Children’s Home in the Ashanti Region. Further, it donated GHS 15,000 towards the construction of Kyebi Presbyterian Church’s Mission House all as part of the 20th Anniversary celebrations of the late Madam Abena Dokua.



ADEF was established 10 years ago in honor of the late Madam Abena Dokua. Over the years, they have succeeded in helping numerous young individuals to realize their dreams and assisted various schools with aid. The goal of ADEF is to champion the quality of education through the provision of basic logistics and educational supplies for the needy in different parts of Ghana. For more information, visit their website at www.adefghana.org









