Abelenkpe gets new Astro turf park

Source: Kojo Baffour Gyamfi, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has inaugurated a new Astro turf park for residents of Abelenkpe, in her constituency.



The beautiful edifice, fitted with floodlights to enable night activities to take place is part of the numerous projects under the auspices of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), led by Jerry Ahmed Shaib.



Speaking during the ceremony, Lydia Seyram Alhassan admonished the Abelenkpe Astro Turf committee to keep the facility in good shape, stressing that periodic maintenance should remain key.



She also thanked the chiefs and elders of the Okponglo and Bawaleshie Traditional Council and the Chief of Alajo for their immense support in inaugurating the project.



She also extended her gratitude to the Ministers, her fellow Colleague MPs, Director of Sports UG, Abelenkpe Astro Turf committee and other Dignitaries, Constituency Executives and others who graced the occasion.



The inauguration ceremony was attended by the municipal Chief Executive of Ayawaso West Wuogon, Sandrah Owusu-Ahinkra, CEO of CODA, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Tina Mensah, Deputy Minister for Health, and MP for Weija Gbawe, Collins Adomako-Mensah, MP for Kwabre North, Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu, Director of Sport at the University of Ghana and Advisor to the Sport Minister.