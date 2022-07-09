Abeka residents want leaking pipelines fixed to save state coffers

Regional News of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A section of the Abeka community in the Greater Accra Region, Caledon Avenue Street, is currently experiencing water supply issues as a pipeline that connects to the area has been damaged.



Water gushes out of the pipeline leading to little or no supply because the pressure with which it is expected to follow into the homes of the residents has lessened.



Some inhabitants of the area claimed in an interview with Angel News that they have contacted the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to assist with the issue, but so far, they have been unsuccessful.



Each time they contact the officials, they are assured that an officer would be assigned to address the concern, but the issue has persisted for months.



Expressing his frustration, a landlord in the locality who gave his name as Mr Tsinasi, mentioned that officials from the water supplier often visit the area to check for illegal connections. However, to him, it is absurd when the problem they are experiencing has not been remedied amid the checks.



“It’s more important to address the issue of water leaking from pipelines than to look for unauthorized connections established by people,” Mr Tsinasi said, adding, “but they keep coming to demand payment for their bills despite the fact that the issue has not been addressed”.



He argued that the cost of water leaking through pipelines is greater than the cost of illegal connections because, in contrast to illegal connections where a person can turn off a pipe after using it, water leaking through pipelines cannot be turned off, causing a significant loss to the government.



“It has impacted us personally since it has decreased the pressure of our water, and occasionally we are left without water to complete household tasks” he added.



He claimed that the leak began at the beginning of the year 2022, which he went to the main office Circle to report, but has not been fixed.



The residents are therefore pleading with the authorities to take corrective measures to fix the leaking pipes to save the state coffers.



They also want the Ghana Water Company to visit different communities to assess damages and find solutions so to save Ghana’s draining coffers.