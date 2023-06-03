Abdul Karim enskinned as new Lepowura following demise of MND Jawula

Regional News of Saturday, 3 June 2023

Source: Alhassan Abubakar Sadik

Abdul Karim was enskinned as the new Lepowura following the demise of the Alhaji Muhammed Nuru-Deen Jawula in the USA, on the 21st January, 2023 who previously held that revered titled in the Kpembe traditional Area.



The New Lepowura’s enskinment took place on the 28th May, 2023 at the Kpembewura Banbangne Nndefoso IV’s palace with a call on him by his Royal Highness Kpembewura Banbangne IV, to live up to his Traditional bidding in the discharge of his new role within the environs of Kpembe Traditional paramountcy.



His Royal Highness Kpembewura, Banbangne IV, indicated that the Lepowura’s role is situated in a political parlance to be the Chief of Staff to the Paramount Chief of Kpembewura, who must ensure that he is able to marshal both the human and material resources to enable Kpembewuras discharge on his traditional functions without let or hindrance.



Expressing his vision for the future, Lepowura Abdul Karim outlined four paramount issues he intends to prioritize during his tenure. First and foremost, he stressed the need for the educational empowerment for the youth, recognizing the transformative power of knowledge and its role in shaping a prosperous future for the inhabitants in the East Gonja Traditional enclave.



Additionally, he emphasized the urgency of improving the accessibility and quality of drinking water in the area, which is an essential element for the improvement of the well-being of indigens within the Kpembe Traditional jurisdiction.



Lepowura Abdul Karim, further promised to encourage and incentivize the youth to engage in profitable farming ventures, tapping into the agricultural potential of the region, by promoting agricultural development, this he thinks would significantly stimulate the economic growth and create sustainable livelihoods for the teeming youth within the Kpembe and its adjoining communities.



He intimated that he would also work to improve the road networks within the East Gonja Municipality by aiming to better the transportation system for the benefit of residents under the Kpembe Traditional area.



Mr. Abdul Karim who would now be called under his Chieftaincy title name as the Lepowura Bore-enasa I, used the rare privilege to extend his heartfelt appreciation to the Sons and Daughters of Kpembe Traditional jurisdiction and the entire Gonjaland for their unwavering support and solidarity during his enskinment event.



He assured that the massive support extended to him by all and sundry in the East Gonja Municipality, would undoubtedly encourage him to deliver on his mandate in meeting the high expectations and needs of his people in order to improve on their lots.



BACKGROUND



Lepowura Bore-enasa I, a distinguished member of the Singbin traditional gate from the Shekreh family lineage, emerged as the rightful successor to the Lepowura position within the Kpembe Traditional Paramountcy. At 55 years of age, his journey led him from a successful import and export business in Accra to settle in Kpembe, where he embraced commercial farming, primarily cultivating Yam, Okro and Mango plantation for a decent living.



The enskinment ceremony was historic that captivated the entire Kpembe and Salaga residents with pomp and pageantry when the Lepowura Bore-enasa I, was officially enskinned as the new Lepowura, succeeding the highly esteemed Alhaji Muhammed Nuru-Deen Jawula, who held that revered title in the Kpembe Traditional Area, after he passed on in January 21, 2023, while in the USA.