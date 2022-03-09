Abandoned police station at Krobo-Odumase increasing insecurity - Residents

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Residents and Traders at Krobo Odumase electoral area popularly known as (K.O) in the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly are crying out over the increasing insecurity of lives and property as a result of the consistent rampage of robbery attacks.



K.O is a suburb of the Central Business District in Kumasi whereby there is a constituent activity of trade day and night yet due to lack of security, there are congruous robbery attacks which on several occasions have led to the loss of lives and properties.



A cross-section of residents and traders told GhanaWeb’s correspondent in the Ashanti Region that hoodlums are having a field day in the area yet the police service is unable to curb their activities for years now.



“It has become very dangerous to trade in this area. We’ve lost our properties including our equipment used for trading. These people steal and sell our items to people around therefore we need security in this area,” the traders asserted.



Residents however attributed the state of insecurity to the abandoned police station in the area which has been useless since there are no police officers stationed there to curb the menace.



A resident noted that “There is a police station right here but there’s no policeman stationed there. It’s just useless here making robbers have a field day.”



Residents have appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo-Dampare to refurbish the abandoned police station in order to have policemen help restore sanity and security in the area.