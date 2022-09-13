Abandoned foetus found in garbage at Offinso-Maase

Regional News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Residents of Offinso Maase in the Ashanti region were thrown into a state of shock after they discovered a foetus believed to be five-month-old dumped on a refuse site in the area.



The aborted baby believed to be a boy was found dead on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.



Some witnesses who saw the lifeless body of the aborted baby in an interview with OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng described the scene as horrible.



"This is something I have never witnessed in my life before, all of us here had to deal with the horrific sight of the lifeless foetus dumped at a refuse site."



"We saw the boy in a black polythene bag with the placenta placed on the dump site, a scrap dealer who was in search of scraps on the dump site was the first to discover the sad scene and then raised an alarm,” he said.



Authorities in the area have commenced investigations into the illegal act but nobody has claimed responsibility for the act yet.



The foetus has also been buried by authorities in the area led by the unit committee members and traditional leaders.