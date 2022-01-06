Abandoned CNC edifice in Sunyani undergoing facelift

Regional News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: GNA

The edifice of the Centre for National Culture (CNC) in the Bono Regional capital is undergoing a facelift to make it attractive, and meet modern standards.



During a visit to the CNC in Sunyani on Thursday, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) sighted lighting systems had improved, while other maintenance works were steadily progressing.



Painting works had been completed at offices of the Center, while new street bulbs had also been fixed around and at the Jubilee Park.





Mr. Seidu Iddrisu Yeboah, the Acting Bono Regional Director of the CNC told the GNA criminal activities such as theft and burgling were common within the center because of poor lighting and security systems.





He explained the lighting and painting were part of the first phase of the rehabilitation works to be done at the center.



Mr. Yeboah indicated culture remained the dignity of the people and contributed significantly to the nation’s economy, hence the need to rehabilitate it to enhance its patronage.



He said all broken chairs at the Jubilee Park would be fixed under the first phase of the rehabilitation works.



Construction work on the edifice of the CNC was abandoned and left in a deplorable condition since it was set up by Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Despite promises by successive governments, the facility remained uncompleted for years, a situation that attracted public outcry in the region.