Aayololo buses to starts official operation in Tamale

Regional News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shaani Alhassan Shaibu, has announced that the Bus Rapid Transit System (Aayololo buses ) would this month, begin operations in the Tamale Metropolis.



Alhaji Shaani made the announcement at the commissioning of the Tamale Interchange on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



The Tamale Interchange which was named "Naa Gbewaa Interchange" was commissioned by the President of the land Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, together with the overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom Ya-Na Abubakari II and other dignitaries last Tuesday.



The 1.7 kilometre-interchange which construction began in 2019, is part of the $2 billion Synohydro Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) between the government of Ghana and the Peoples Republic of China through the Synohydro corporation



The project involves the construction of 1.1 kilometers of bridges and ramps, drainage works, Streetlights, and 10 kilometers of asphalt overlay around the interchange.



Alhaji Shaani who welcomed the President and other dignitaries to the function, said the Aayololo Bus which started operations in Ghana in November 2016, would commence operation from the Tamale City Centre to the UDS Dungu Campus, the Tamale Airport, Tamale Technical University, UDS Nyankpala campus and other places, to improve intra-city transportation.





While urging the people to make good use of the Naa Gbewaa Interchange, the Northern Regional Minister, also appealed to the people to patronise the Aayololo buses when they start full operation in the metropolis.



The Aayololo Bus Rapid Transit System was inaugurated on November 25, 2016, in Ghana and has since been operational in Accra, the nation's Capital.



The BRT system is special because particular lines are dedicated to the buses which allow them to move faster through traffic, along their routes.



The BRT is under the Urban Transport Project (UTP) of the Ministry of Roads and Highways.



The initial cost of the BRT project was estimated at $95 million and funded by four parties, The World Bank, The Agence Francaise de Development (AFD), the Government of Ghana and the Global Environment Facility Trust Fund and was implemented by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Department of Urban Roads.



Aayalolo is a ga word which means "still moving on", and has been on the street of Accra since 2016,



The buses operate from Accra to Amasaman and Accra to Ofankor, Adentan to Accra, Kasoa to Accra, and Ofankor to Accra



It was initially planned as a Bus Transit System with dedicated lanes, but because these lanes were not provided it was renamed Quality Bus System (QBS).