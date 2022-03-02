AYOF embarks on clean up campaign

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham

The Damongo chapter of All Youth Foundation Africa(AYOF), a non-governmental organization based in Ghana with its Chapters across the country and other African countries has organized a cleanup exercise as part of its social responsibilities.



The flagship program dubbed "the AYOF Clean Campaign" is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 16 and was launched in January 2022, by the president of AYOF, Mr. Anthony Young T-Blefono aided by the National Director of AYOF, Ghana Chapter, Ms Antoinette Attah and the entire leadership of the foundation.



The clean-up campaign is aimed at creating sanitation awareness in the citizens and educating the public on the need to maintain a clean environment always.



The Damongo Chapter of the foundation, led by Ms.Faizatu Jakpa, the Chapter President and the Acting National Programs Coordinator, Inusah Karim mobilized the youth to embark on the clean exercise along the principal streets of Damongo.



In a speech, Mr.Inusah Karim, the Acting National Projects Coordinator said the essence of the cleanup campaign was to create awareness among the youth and promote good sanitation as a way of curbing diarrheal diseases.



He added that "this clean-up exercise will be a culture, which will form part of our daily lives and routines".



According to him, All Youth Foundation Of Africa - (AYOF), is an organization with its Chapters across other African countries, stressing that, " today is a day set aside for the inauguration and that is done through clean-up campaign which we have embarked on".



He said the foundation aims at forming reading clubs across all schools in Ghana and the entire African continent, and also helps nurture the youth who are the future leaders.



All Youth Foundation of Africa was formed in 2003, with the mission of helping the youth to identify and develop their inborn potentials to the fullest so as to be contributive and responsible adults who will be useful to society.



The main goals of AYOF are to train, educate and empower the African youth to be useful to society in order to impact generations.