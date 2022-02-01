AWW violence: Failure to compensate victims is greatest injustice to them – Ofosu Ampofo

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has urged the state to expedite the action to compensate victims of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.



He said the victims have been rendered jobless due to the injuries they suffered during the by-poll hence, must be cared for by the state.



Mr Ofosu Ampofo told TV3’s Laud Adu Asare in interview after commemorating three years since the violence, in Accra on Monday January 31 that the failure of the state to compensate the victims smacks of the greatest injustice meted out to them.



“Some of them cannot go to work and that burden has come onto the party and we have to fend for them every time. I think that, that is the highest form of injustice that can meted out.



“So, as early as possible the state authority that are responsible for the payment of compensation must expedite action and compensate them, for the injuries and the brutalities that were meted out to them.”



A member of the legal team of the NDC, Abraham Amaliba, has also said that measures should be put in place to avert the disturbances that occurred at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.



Three years on since the violence occurred, he said, Ghanaians must remind themselves and say never should that happen again.



Speaking in interview with Dzifa Bampoh on the the First Take on 3FM Monday January 31, he said “Three years down the line we need to remind ourselves and take stock and say never should we go back to that situation or act again.”



Following the violence that occurred during the by-election on January, 31, 2019, the Justice Emile Short Commission was established by President Akufo-Addo under Article 278 of the 1992 Constitution, to enquire into the events and associated violence.



The Commission further presented its report to Mr Akufo-Addo on Thursday March 14, 2019.



The government issued its White Paper on the report and rejected most portions of it.



But the government was criticized for failing to implement key aspects of the report.