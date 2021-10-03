AWW by-election: Ghana must not forget what happened – Mahama

General News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that Ghanaians must not forget the shootings and disturbances that characterized the Ayawaso West Wuogon by election in January 2019.



He said this in a meeting with the victims of the shooting incident in hi office to thank him for his support to them.



The victims had told him that none of them has received any payment from government.



The spokesperson for the victims, Abdul-Razak Garba, stressed that the victims and their families are struggling as a result of the painful experience.



He recounted how some of the assaulted victims went through life-altering experiences with some scheduled for more surgeries, some incapacitated for life, another suffering stroke and one person dead as a result of internal bleeding caused by gun-shot wounds.



Mr. Garba extended the group’s appreciation to John Mahama for his compassion and for paying for the cost of all their treatment including major surgeries.



Mr Mahama in his remarks extended his sympathies to the victims and their families. He also pledged to continue to support the members in any way that he can but stressed that it is the duty of the state to compensate the victims as recommended.



Mr. Mahama expressed shock at the level of impunity that he said continues to define the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government, adding that impunity when unchecked leads to unrestrained violence and that is why the killings of innocent Ghanaians at Ejura and Techiman happened.



He encouraged the victims to hold their heads high and cautioned them to look out for persons who caused the harm turning round to mock them that their party is not supporting them enough.



He promised that, no matter how long it would take, the NDC would pursue every possible means to ensure that those who committed the crimes are punished and all compensations due the victims fully paid.



According to him, “Ghana must not forget about what happened.”