AWW: Dumelo’s Aide, 2 other NDC executives suspended over anti-party conduct

General News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended three of its executives in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.



The three are Richard Bleboo, Walker Obeng Darko and Benjamin Madugu an Aide to 2020 NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Area John Dumelo have been suspended from the political party and its activities for six months.



According to a letter sighted by MyNewsGh.com a petition was brought before the party leadership in the constituency against them for engaging in anti-party conduct during the University of Ghana TEIN electioneering process.



They are expected to handover party properties in their possession to the Chairman for the Constituency.



Meanwhile, the Regional Executive Committee says it has referred the issue to the Regional Disciplinary Committee for further actions.