AWA, Sunon Asogli Power donate GH₵200,000 to Appiatse Support Fund

General News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The Appiatse Support Fund has received donations from the Africa World Airlines (AWA) and Sunon Asogli Power Limited as their contributions towards the rebuilding of the model Appiatse community.



The cheque donation of 200,000 Ghana Cedi was presented by the Executive Co- Chair of AWA , Togbe Afede XIV, who is also the Awomefia of Asogli State at a brief event on Friday, 3rd June, 2022.



Presenting the cheque to the Chairman of the Appiatse Support Fund, Togbe Afedze said following the disaster at Appiatse and the recent news item on the purported lack of funds for the Disaster and Relief Committee, he felt obliged to support the Appiatse Support Fund. " Eventhough the news item was misrepresented, it got me to act quickly", he asserted.



He described the recent incident at Appiatse as worrying and unfortunate especially when the residents were living peacefully yet suffered huge devastation.



Togbe Afedze who was full of praise for the Support Fund Committee and the Ministry for their work so far said " your needs are huge and we pledge to come again to support you".



The business mogul maintained that "I am touched to present this donation and want to be a part of the solution to their problem". Adding that I have been blessed by this country, and giving back to the society is an obligation".



"It's a great honor to lighten the burden of others and the best gratitude to show to God is to help others", he concluded.



"This disaster could have happen any where in Ghana and could have affected anybody because fuel tankers ply our roads everyday and we pass by them always" he stressed.



Rev. Dr.Joyce Rosalind Aryee, the Chairman of the 5-member Appiatse Support Fund Committee reechoed the commitment of Government to build an environmentally friendly community for the victims of Appiatse and announced that so far the temporary structures are ready and some victims have been moved from the tents into the houses.



She maintained that the reconstruction of the community is also on course and the two committees are working steadily " with what we have been tasked to do".



Rev. Dr. Aryee also used the opportunity to dismissed "distorted" media report that the Support Fund has run out of funds and was quick to add that" its amazing that out of bad things, good things happen, it is a distorted story but we are happy that it moved you to donate to the Fund".



The Chairman of the Support Fund also expressed her outmost appreciation to Togbe Afede and his Team saying, despite their competing needs especially being the Chief of the Asogli State, he has the Appiatse community at heart.



The donation by Sunon Asogli Power and AWA to the Appiatse Support Fund follows a similar donation by the two companies to the COVID-19 fund in 2020.