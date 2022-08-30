AUCC carves a new direction as it celebrates 20 years of academic excellence

General News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: Benjamin Osei Boateng

African University College of Communications (AUCC) will celebrate 20 years of academic excellence starting in September, 2022 under the theme “Re-imaging AUCC: Excellence in Education within the Context of Pan-Africanism and Digitization”.



Since its establishment in 2002 by Hon. Kojo Yankah, a former Minister of State, AUCC has operated as a private tertiary institution offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Communications and Business.



Formally known as Africa Institute of Journalism and Communications (AIJC), the University College, currently located in Adabraka in the central business district of Accra, has evolved from its first batch of 60 students to over 1,500 students.



In its relatively short history, the institution has achieved many successes and recognitions. These include recognition by UNESCO as a Centre of Excellence in Communication Studies in Africa.



In 2021, the Private Universities Students Association of Ghana (PUSAG), adjudged the University College as the Best Private Communication School in Ghana.



So far, it has churned out over 3,000 students worldwide, most of whom are influential in the media and business industries. Its Africa-centeredness makes it the only university in West Africa that embeds traditional African values, culture and history in its programming.



The activities planned for the celebration will begin on Tuesday September 13, 2022 with an unveiling of a new Strategic Vision, followed by a Founder’s Day forum, public lectures, and community engagements including clean-up exercises and cultural experiences.



It will bring together management, faculty and staff, students, alumni, media, and the public. The high point of the celebrations will be a public lecture on the anniversary theme featuring the renowned Professor of African Studies, Toyin Falola of the University of Texas, Austin-USA.



Over the years, the University College has pursued its mission of “preparing lifelong learners to become innovative problem-solvers and ethical leaders in the fields of communication, business and related areas through excellence in interdisciplinary teaching, research, and collaboration at the local, regional and global levels using a pan-African framework”.









The development of a new Strategic Vision to guide AUCC’s next phase, will emphasize the offering of new innovative programmes and services that have “value” to clients and provide solutions to Africa’s challenges. To achieve this vision, the Institution has developed contemporary, industry and society-relevant, practical, problem-based, technology-oriented programmes and courses that aim to close the skills gap between academia and industry.



The University’s new focus is to operate as an entrepreneurial university, integrating technology, data analytics, artificial intelligence and digitization into its academic and professional development programmes and administration.



With this in mind, AUCC is expanding its programmes to offer more online/hybrid academic courses, especially postgraduate, professional development and certificate courses. It has also expanded its Africana Studies curriculum to include African diaspora studies.



AUCC continues to develop global and local partnerships while establishing itself as a center of teaching excellence and practical education.