AUCC bags prestigious private university award

General News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

On Saturday, July 10, the Africa University College of Communications reached another milestone with the recognition of it as the premier private communication university in the country.



At the 2021 edition of the Private School Students Association of Ghana (PUSSAG) Awards, AUCC emerged as the best (private) communication university.



The award is an acknowledgement of the giant strides made by the university which has positioned it as the preferred communication school in the country.



The recognition furthers the belief that since its formation, AUCC has made [a] vast improvement in terms of students welfare, infrastructure and academic performance of its student.



Speaking to the press after picking up the award, Samuel O. Sackey, the Business Development Manager of AUCC commended the staff and students of the university for the accolade.



He disclosed that the university is now looking to enhance its teaching mechanism with the introduction of more technological innovations.



He said that the Management of the university is poised to making the school one of the most preferred higher learning destinations in Africa.



Sackey again said that although the University began as a communications school and bears the name college of Communications, its business school, The Sam E. Jonah School of Business is doing excellently well with many undergraduate and postgraduate programs being run.



During the last academic year, the University was one if not the only University which awarded discounts to all freshers and continuous students to bring their fees comparable to government subverted institutions.



This year, they are doing it again with discounts to freshers. It's undoubtedly the best communication University in Ghana because it understands its customers and communicates well to meet their needs.







