AU, ECOWAS must mobilize soldiers to fight terrorists in Africa - Collins Owusu Amankwah

General News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Member of Parliament(MP) for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah, has called on security authorities and the entire nation to be on guard to avoid encroachment of terrorists in Ghana.



Ghana is reported to be a target for terrorism following terrorist attacks on neighbouring countries like Togo, Cote d'Ivoire and Mali among others.



These attacks are a cause for alarm and the people of Ghana are told to be vigilant as they go on their daily activities.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Collins Owusu Amankwah advised the citizenry to be each other's keeper and reiterated the need for them to watch out for any possible threats so as to prevent these insurgents from entering the country or perpetrating their hideous crimes in Ghana.



"The country needs total orientation about we loving ourselves. Ghana first!", he stressed.



He also called on African Union and ECOWAS to mobilize troops to fight the terrorists.



He believed the terrorists will be overcome should the two African bodies collaborate and exercise their military might.



"They should unite and fight these people once and for all because that knee jerk reaction that we should leave the Burkina people fight their war while we pray for them won't solve the problem," he stated.