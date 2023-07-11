AU Anti-Corruption Day: Pass Conduct of Public Officers Bill – Anti-graft bodies

General News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of enacting the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combatting Corruption (AUCPCC), several anti-graft agencies in the country have made a joint call to the executive and parliament, urging them to pass the Conduct of Public Officers Bill into law.



The group, which includes the African Union Advisory Board on Corruption, Ghana Integrity Initiative, Ghana Center for Democratic Development, and Ghana Anti-Corruption Corruption, has also called on all National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) implementing partners to report back to the NACAP Secretariat on their efforts in 2022 to combat corruption within their institutions.



Expressing concern, the group noted that only 50 agencies reported on their activities in the year 2022, which is seen as insufficient.



On the occasion of the anniversary, the anti-graft groups emphasised the need for all stakeholders to recommit themselves to the fight against corruption. They believe that victory over corruption can be achieved through collaborative efforts from citizens, civil society organizations, the media, the private sector, the government, and academia.



Furthermore, the group appealed to the government to demonstrate stronger political will and allocate adequate funding to strengthen the effectiveness of all anti-corruption institutions. They highlighted that their unified effort aligns with the AU's theme of "AUCPCC, 20 Years After: Achievements and Prospects."



The anti-graft groups stressed that corruption continues to be a reality and urged Ghanaians to revisit their cultural values that condemn corrupt behavior.



They firmly believe that African countries, including Ghana, can successfully tackle and overcome corruption by employing research and an evidence-based approach in formulating strategies that will shape policies and programs over the next two decades.