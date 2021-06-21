ATU, others to be sanctioned for defying strike instructions – TUTAG President

General News of

President of the Technical University Teachers’ Associaton of Ghana (TUTAG), Dr. Michael Akurugu Brigandi, has said that members that failed to comply with their strike declaration will face sanctions.



He noted that they have taken notice of member institutions that were actively working whilst they were demanding better conditions of service from the government.



Dr. Brigandi named Accra Technical University as part of the offenders.



"In fact, Congress took a very serious view of it. But, Congress feels that they should focus on issues that have been raised to be resolved and at the appropriate time congress will re-visit the issue and certainly, we have sanctions that apply for situations like this,” he said on Campus Exclusive.



TUTAG call off strike after meeting with NLC



The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) on Friday, June 18, called off its nationwide strike.



The decision was arrived at after a meeting with the National Labour Commission (NLC) on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, over the association’s demands.



The Association began a partial nationwide strike on Monday, June 14, to demand the payment of their 2018/2019 Research arrears, negotiation of their conditions of service, among other issues.