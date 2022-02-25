ASSENS illuminates UEW for the second time in 30 years to reach a historic landmark

Regional News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Association of Students of English (ASSENS) which hails from the Department of English within the Faculty of Foreign Languages and Communication and Media Studies, University of Education, Winneba (UEW) releases its maiden newspaper edition for what is arguably the first time ever since 1992.



The office of the editor which is a new unit within ASSENS thanks to the current President Samuel Kwesi Minlah and his Vice Gemedi Gifty releases the first of its kind, an ASSENS periodic newspaper template known as Pride OF UEW as the language-based unit kick starts the brightening agenda dubbed “Our Pride Must Brighten” to skyrocket the English Department to the limelight of the university and the entire world at large.



As a matter of fact, the ASSENS President and Vice together with ASSENS executives are upbeat and poised to rebrand the ASSENS fraternity to become one of UEW’s biggest pride.



Meanwhile, the Head of Department, Rev. Fr. Tony Adawu is optimistic that the innovation can help to explore further avenues to improve students writing and speaking skills.



Speaking to RICHnews360, the Editor-In-Chief, (E.O.) reveals the fact that a variety of contents that will both educate and entertain consumers are high on the radar across all ASSENS levels and groups in order to project the Association for the good of today and the greater future. According to the Layout Editor of the Editorial.



The Board, better known as Evans Dynamics, disclosed to RICHnews360, the first episode of the maiden edition is expected to be out after Sunday, February 27, 2022.



Anticipate the Pride Of UEW because it is coming live. What a way to announce ASSENS in 2022! If this is not the way to go, then which way is? Perhaps, ASSENS is really setting the pace indeed. Welcome to the ASSENS world.

ASSENS… Our Pride.