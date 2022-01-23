ASHTECH students vacate school for fear of their lives

General News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Several students of the Akro Senior High and Technical School (ASHTECH) in Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region have left the school premises to their homes for fear of their lives.



The school management is yet to decide how they are going to manage students to finish writing their ongoing exams.



The second and third-year students on campus are expected to vacate Friday, January 28 after their exams.



There’s been an uneasy calm after a reprisal attack on the school by youth of the town.



Parents who came for PTA have requested their children be released to them for safety.



Though part of the school is walled, it is short in height allowing for easy access. Other portions are completely not walled.



Police personnel are still providing security for the school.



Municipal Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Evans Tamatey was in the school to check on the safety of teachers and students.



He had early on asked the students to remain on campus, but that was not adhered to by the students as some parents who were still lingering around the school took their wards away.



He added the situation would be monitored till Sunday to make a concrete decision on stay of teachers in the school.