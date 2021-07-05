ASEPA petitions Speaker to investigate Carlos Ahenkorah

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

• ASEPA has sent a petition to Speaker Alban Bagbin to investigate Carlos Ahenkorah



• The MP was involved in a fracas that characterized January 6, 2021, election of a Speaker of Parliament



• The group says his conduct rubs off badly on Paliament



Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has received a petition to set up an inquiry into the conduct of the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, on January 6, 2021, on the floor of Parliament.



The petition which was presented to the Speaker by the Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, said Mr Ahenkorah’s conduct brought the dignity of the honorable house into disrepute, a statement from the Speaker's office has said.



The petition quoted section 28, 29, 30(c)(g)(k) of the Standing Orders of the House to back its request. It added that the conduct of the Tema West legislator also constituted a breach of the privileges of Parliament.



The Speaker, Alban Bagbin, assured ASEPA that the petition would be studied and the right action taken.



He stressed the need for more civil society engagements especially in the work of parliament and said no government can make democracy possible without civil society playing its active role.



Speaker Bagbin further highlighted the importance of enhancing parliament-citizen interfaces and engagements through a partnership with civil society and think tanks as captured in parliament’s Corporate Strategic Plan (2020-2024).



“We want to bring parliament closer to the people and ASEPA finds itself in a very unique position to support the 8th Parliament and help carry the people along,” he said.



The Speaker commended the leadership of ASEPA for growing to become one of the national voices in the short period it has existed.