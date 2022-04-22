ASEPA drags Akufo-Addo to CHRAJ over Serwaa Broni allegations

General News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Serwaa Broni makes allegations against National Security



She reiterates having an amorous affair with President Akufo-Addo



CHRAJ, Parliament petitioned over Serwaa Broni's allegations



Civil Society group, the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability, ASEPA, has filed a petition against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over disclosures made in a recent interview by a Ghanaian-Canadian citizen Evelyn Aidoo, alias Serwaa Broni.



The April 21, 2022 petition filed at the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, CHRAJ, is seeking for an investigation into the role the president allegedly played in an purported staged armed robbery on Serwaa Broni.



The woman, who claims to have had an amorous past with the President alleged in a recent interview that National Security operatives under instructions of the President staged an armed robbery against her seeking to retrieve some private information she had on the president.



According to the petition sighted by GhanaWeb, ASEPA wants among others allegations of abuse of office, human rights abuse, and criminal misconduct alleged by Serwaa Broni to be investigated and therefrom are calling for impeachment processes to be started if need be.



“Among other things ASEPA is requesting CHRAJ to investigate the President on Abuse of Office, Human Rights Violations, and Criminal Misconduct contrary to the Code of Conduct for Public Officers.



“These allegations if proven would be enough grounds to commence impeachment proceedings against the President,” the petition read in part.



ASEPA also listed a number of personalities they wanted to be probed in connection to the Serwaa Broni 'gate' they included; John Boadu, Kennedy Agyapong and Hopeson Adorye.



Already, the Minority in Parliament have issued notice that they are studying portions of the allegations made by Serwaa Broni especially the misuse of National Security while three pro-NDC activists have also formally petitioned Parliament over the disclosures.



Find ASEPA’s petition below:







