ASEPA boss awarded at 2021 Ghana Leadership Awards night

General News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

The Executive Secretary of Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, was awarded at the 2021 Ghana Leadership Awards night on Saturday, December 4.



The award event was attended by various dignitaries and awardees.



Thompson who is one of the awardees was honoured for his contribution towards changing the face of governance in Ghana through his advocacy projects.



ASEPA’s work over the years has been geared towards getting policymakers to put Ghanaians at the centre of every policy they make through transparent processes.



Thompson has led various crusades on human rights abuse, corruption as well as public interest projects.



Speaking to XYZ news after he was honoured at the Accra City Hotel, Thompson dedicated the award to his “hardworking team who make things happen.”



“…even though I take the spotlight, they (the team) are actually the light,” he emphasised.



“This is also dedicated to all the many people who keep supporting the work of CSOs, to the many financiers whose door we knock on a constant basis, without you ASEPA or any other CSO would not exist.”



He also acknowledged the ” many young people who are contributing immensely and playing a vital role in various capacities towards the development and growth of Ghana’s democracy.”



He also acknowledged the NLA boss, Sammi Awuku; NDC Deputy National Youth Organiser, Edem Agbana; NDC National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi; Peter Bismark, IMANI Africa’s Bright Simons and Patrick Stephenson for their contribution towards Ghana’s development.



“Let’s keep believing, the youth shall take their rightful place in the affairs of this Country,” Thompson added.



“And finally to the many exceptional leaders under whose mentorship, I have thrived, the many lawyers whose pro-bono services keep us out of trouble, this I can assure is only the beginning of the effect of your magic hands that never leave since day one.”