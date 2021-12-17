ASA donates to Angels of Hope Orphanage home, offers scholarship to students in Western and Ashanti regions

Regional News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: ASA Savings and Loans

ASA Savings and Loans Limited has donated food items to the Angels of Hope Orphanage home at Tarkwa in the Western Region on December 14.



The items worth Ghc8,000 includes rice, sugar, gallons of oil, bags of washing powder, boxes of soaps, boxes of diapers, Indomie, exercise books, packs of soft drinks, toilet rolls among others.



At the short presentation, the Area Manager for the Tarkwa, Mr Md. Nasimul Islam said as part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility there was the need to fulfil the needed request by the Orphanage.



According to him, the request for the food items was made by the Orphanage to mitigate the challenge of 30 children.



As a company, Mr Md. Nasimul Islam said it has always been their priority to meet the needs of their stakeholders and improve their wellbeing.



The Branch Manager, Mr Prince Amoah noted that an orphanage with physically challenged children need greater support from the benevolent organisation of which Asa Savings and Loans has shown the way.



He added that the kind gesture is to help the needy as has been the practice of the company in the past.



The Executive Director of the orphanage, Mrs Esi Antobam commended the orphanage for the kind gesture.



She noted that the food items, detergent and provisions came as a relief to the orphanage home and would go a long way to improve the wellbeing of the children.



The canteen department of the orphanage home, she indicated, has been facing challenges over the years due to an inadequate supply of food and other items for the children.



Mrs Esi Antobam explained that their major challenge is the shortage of food items, stationery, detergent and provisions which needs constant replacement.

"We need frequent support from organisations to run the orphanage. The children here are part of the society and needs help," she intimated.



Kenten Business Center



At another separate event, the Kenten Business Center of Asa Savings and Loans has given scholarship packages to some ten needy but brilliant school children of their clients at Kenten in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region.



Some ten needy but brilliant school children were selected for the scholarship worth Ghc7,500.









The Area Manager, Seth Morgan Arhin said the support is part of the broader corporate social responsibility activities of the company.



He noted that said the scholarship is meant to support the education of clients' children who are in dire need of support.



Atonsu Business Center



Also, the Atonsu Business Center has donated to King Jesus Charity Home at Boadi in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region.



The food items include bags of rice, gallons of oil, tubers of yam, Gas cylinders, charcoal, sanitaries and others items worth Ghc8,000.







Area Manager, Francis Gyabeng said the donation is a worthy gesture to show love and care to the needy in society.