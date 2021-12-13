ASA Savings and Loans donate to Mephibosheth Training Centre, award scholarships to 10 students

Regional News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: ASA Savings and Loans

ASA Savings and Loans Limited has made a donation to the Mephibosheth Training Centre in Gomoa Ankamu in the Central Region to support physically and mentally challenged persons at the centre.



The donation was made by the ASA Savings and Loans-Winneba branch over the weekend as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).



According to branch manager Stephen Asante, the gesture is to help the needy as has been done by the company in the past.



The items donated to Mephibosheth Training Centre include stationery, food items, drinks, COVID-19 items, detergents, and provisions.



In addition to the donation in the Central Region, there was a similar gesture done in the Greater Accra Region.



The ASA Savings and Loans in the Newtown Area has also awarded scholarships to ten brilliant but needy school children.



The students were selected from Achimota Business Center with each student receiving GHS500.00 (amounting to GHCS5000.00 in total).



Area Manager for ASA Savings and Loans Ltd in the Newtown Area, Emmanuel Osae Addo tells Modernghana News that the scholarship is to cushion parents to give their wards access to quality education in the midst of the impact of the global Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.











At ASA Savings and Loans, they believe that gestures like this will in the long run break the cycle of poverty in households, families, and society.



The CSR activities are ongoing in other operational areas of Asa Savings and Loans Limited across the country.