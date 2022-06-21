ASA Savings and Loans donate food items, stationary to Good Shepherd Child Care

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: SPONSORED

ASA Savings and Loans Limited have made a huge donation to the Good Shepherd Child Care, an orphanage located at Kasoa Ofaakor in the Central Region.



The donation has been done by the ASA Savings and Loans Limited Business Centre at Kasoa Ofaakor.



The donation costing thousands of Ghana Cedis has seen the financial institution present food items in large quantities to the Good Shepherd Child Care.



Some of the food items handed over to the orphanage include rice, beans, cooking oil, chicken, fish, and sugar.



Besides the food, ASA Savings and Loans has also provided stationery items including exercise books, pens, and pencils.



In addition to these, provisions such as biscuits, This Way cholocate drinks, various flavours of juice, as well as toiletries including T-rolls, soaps, and washing powder have been donated to the orphanage.



The items were presented by Mr Alam Safiul, the Area Manager for ASA Savings and Loans in Kasoa.



He was joined by Madam Atikatu Adam, Branch Manager for the ASA Savings and Loans Ofaakor branch to make the donation.



The donation which is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of ASA Savings and Loans Limited is to keep the Good Shepherd Child Care running.



According to Mr Alam Safiul, ASA Savings and Loans wants to see the children at the orphanage receiving good care to live well.



Officials of Good Shepherd Child Care after receiving the items expressed appreciation to ASA Savings and Loans for the kind gesture and called on other entities to follow in that regard to help cater for the children at the orphanage.