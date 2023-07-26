AMERI deal: You're an energized liar, suffering constipation – Gabby replies Boakye Agyarko?

Politics of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Cousin of President Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has rendered an indirect reply to New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer hopeful, Boakye Agyarko.



Gabby described a series of allegations by Boakye Agyarko about him during the re-negotiation of the 250 Megawatts Ameri Power Plant when he was the Minister for Energy as lies, saying Boakye Agyarko is an “Energized Liar”.



“What can one say to an energised liar, struggling with constipation?” Gabby wrote on the Social media platform Facebook in response to the allegations this week.



Boakye Agyarko in a viral interview on Kumasi-based Asanteman FM, alleged that Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko singlehandedly re-negotiated the Ameri deal without the consent of the committee set up by the government to work on the deal.



He added that when he confronted Gabby on the matter, he told him to be quiet because President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was already in the know of the steps he (Gabby) had taken.



Agyarko said he was on a flight to the US when Gabby called him.



“I told him I was onboard a flight travelling. Then he (Gabby) told me that he was sending me a document via email so I should check. When I arrived safely and went to my hotel room, I opened my email address and saw the document. To my surprise, Gabby had, on the blind side of the Committee set up and approved by the President to renegotiate with Ameri Energy Group, contracted a law firm to engage Ameri Energy Group and completed their negotiation and recommended a certain company to operate the Ameri Power Plant and extended the contract to 20 years” He said.



“I sent Gabby a mail and asked him what authority he had to do that. And I told him Cabinet has given specific instructions to follow and his response was what makes me think that my Boss (President Akufo-Addo) doesn’t know about what he has done…so I kept quiet,” he added.



The former energy minister said that when he spoke to President Akufo-Addo on the matter, the president asked him whether there was something wrong with what Gabby did.



Boakye Agyarko said that he told the president that, “the authority to renegotiate the terms of the Ameri Power Plant doesn’t lie in the hands of Gabby and that the proposal the firm he contracted made had violated all the Cabinet instructions and extended the contract to 20 years.”