AMA's Presiding Member picks nomination forms to contest NALAG Presidency

Regional News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

Mr. Alfred Asiedu Adjei, popularly known as ‘Paa Joe’, picked his nomination forms to officially kick start the process to lead the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) as President.



Mr. Adjei who was in the company of scores of excited supporters made up of Assembly members and Presiding members, family members, and friends across the country was presented with the nomination forms at the secretariat of NALAG on Wednesday by the Research Manager, Jerry Sheriff Amarh.



Paa Joe who is also the Presiding Member (PM) for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) will need a simple majority of delegates from Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in Ghana to endorse his candidature as President of NALAG in the upcoming election slated for June 1st to June 3rd, 2022.



Speaking to the media after picking the nomination forms at the NALAG secretariat on Wednesday, Paa Joe pledged to build a new NALAG with a unifying force to improve the welfare of Assembly members and advocate for an enhanced remuneration and equal ex-gratia for Assembly Members.



According to the 3-time PM of the AMA who holds a BA in Sociology from the University of Ghana, the time for NALAG to elect its own President was now adding that he was the preferred candidate to promote the welfare of members of the Association.



Paa Joe promised to pursue an agenda to create additional resource channels to enhance the welfare of assembly members and facilitate local government programmes and projects in the country.



He also expressed commitment to establishing sister-city relations and facilitating capacity-building programmes to meet the demands of the ever-changing dynamics of local government.



He appealed to delegates to vote massively for him as he promised to serve with competence, humility, and integrity.



"When we had our very own as president during President Kufuor’s regime, we saw the transformation and how the issues of welfare were topmost on NALAG agenda, but what is the story today, nothing to write home about... It is time we rally round our own to restore the dignity of the Association," he said.



