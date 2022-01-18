AMA opens books of condolence in memory of former late Mayors

General News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has opened books of condolence at its headoffice in memory of late former Mayors, Mr Nat Nunoo-Amarteifio and Mr Solomon Ofei Darko.



Madam Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Chief Executive of AMA, who signed the books of first, eulogised the late former Mayors and expressed her condolences to the bereaved families whilst pledging support for befitting burial for them.



"We give thanks to the Lord. Though we are grieving, one thing we know is to give glory to God. We will miss you Uncle Nat, as I affectionately call you, we know you were a strong pillar for the AMA...All we can say is rest well Uncle Nat, RIP. Till we meet again," she wrote.



In Mr Darko's book of condolence, she wrote: "To God be the glory, honour and adoration. Yes it is God who gave you to us and at the appropriate time has come for you.Hon Solomon Ofie Darko, may the good Lord you served keep you in his bosom till we meet again. May He grant you a peaceful rest."



Speaking to the media after signing the books, Madam Sackey, said the books would be opened to the public from 0800 hours to 1700 hours on workingdays.



She announced that, as part of efforts to honour the two fallen heroes, the Assembly would hold a candlelight vigil on Wednesday January 19, at the premises of the AMA from 1800 hours.



"Since their services to mother Ghana cannot be erased, we indeed deem it right to express our greatest gratitude through the opening of a book of condolence to be signed by loved ones, sympathisers and the general public," she said.



"As they journey to the ancestral world, it is my prayer that they find rest in the bosom of the Almighty God, and I humbly beseech their families to take heart in God. As I believe, God will order their steps and the AMA will support during the final burial service," she added.



Mr Alfred Asiedu Adjei, the Presiding Member of the AMA, who also signed the books of condolence, recalled how both former Mayors worked assiduously to maintain the dignity of the Assembly in their time.



Other dignitaries who visited the AMA to sign the books of condolence include: Madam Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, the Municipal Chief Executive of La-La-Nkwantanang-Madina, Mr Aminu MZ, Municipal Chief Executive of Ayawaso North, Mr George Cyril Bray, Municipal Chief Executive of Ablekuma West and Samuel James Nii Adjei Tawiah, Municipal Chief Executive for Korle Klottey.



The rest are: Mr Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency, and Heads of Departments at the AMA.



The late Nunoo-Amarteifio and Darko died on December 20 and 31, 2021, respectively in Accra.



Mr Nat Nuno-Amarteifio was appointed the Mayor of Accra between 1994 and 1998 during former President Jerry John Rawlings’ administration.



He was born in 1943 and died at the age of 79.



Mr Solomon Ofei Darko was born on 26th January 1936 and died at the age of 85.



He served as AMA boss under the Kufuor administration from 2001-2003.