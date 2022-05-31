AMA disinfects, fumigates Kaneshie Polyclinic after flooding

Regional News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has carried out emergency disinfection and anti-snake fumigation at the Kaneshie Polyclinic in Accra.



The purpose of the exercise which was carried out by the Public Health Department of the AMA was primarily to destroy any pathogenic organisms such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites that were likely to be living on the surface of the environment after the flooding as well as prevent reptiles from entering the facility.



Speaking to the media after the exercise on Sunday, May 29, 2022, Mayor of Accra, Hon Elizabeth K. T. Sackey said the exercise was targeted at curbing the outbreak of diseases such as cholera, typhoid fever, and hepatitis among others after floodwaters broke a wall separating the Polyclinic and the Ga Mantse Palace leading to the floodwaters entering the premises of the Polyclinic.



The exercise, she said, covered the Out-Patients Department (OPD) and surrounding buildings adding that the exercise was to put the facility in a safer state to provide health care to people in the metropolis and its environs.



She assured me that the AMA would support the Clinic to reconstruct the broken wall as well as other structures affected by the floodwaters.



"I have directed the Works Department, NADMO, Public Health as well as the task force to assist the hospital in cleaning up the facility and the reconstruction of the broken wall and other structures affected by the floods," she said.



She also debunked the allegation that the entire facility was temporarily shut down after the Tuesday heavy downpour adding that the only area affected was the OPD.











