AMA desilts drains in Agbogbloshie, cautions residents to stop improper dumping of waste

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on Sunday, July 25 desilted drains along the stretch of Agbogbloshie road to pave way for the free flow of runoff water and forestall the perennial flooding in the city.



The desilting works which began around 6am saw the removal of solid waste like plastics from drains abut the Richard Akwei Memorial School (RAMSCO), through the Agbogbloshie road to the Pepsi Cola.



Chief Executive of the AMA, Mohammed Adjei Sowah who led the Drains and Maintenance Unit team, said the exercise was done regularly in the metropolis to free the waterways and expressed concerns over how the drains were choked with solid waste.



"This is something we do on regular basis as part of efforts to first and foremost prevent diseases and prevent flooding in the event of a downpour. However, the challenge has always been the dumping into the drains. We want to urge traders, residents and all citizens to be mindful of their negative attitudes and desist from dumping into the drains,” he said.



He used the opportunity to advise traders and residents to refrain from dumping refuse into drains and gutters, which blocked waterways.



He also cautioned informal waste collectors who have resorted to dumping into the drains at night to desist from the practice adding the Assembly had intensified enforcement to arrest offenders.



He also urged traders not to trade beyond designated areas allocated to them.