AMA PM engages NALAG delegates in seven regions ahead of election

Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

Mr. Alfred Asiedu Adjei popularly known as ‘Paa Joe’, a National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) presidential hopeful, has pledged to pursue an agenda to create additional resource channels to improve the welfare of members of the association to facilitate local government programs and projects in the country.



Paa Joe who is the 3-time Presiding Member (PM) of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), a two-term elected Assemblyman for the Avenor Electoral Area, made the promise when he held an engagement with Assembly members in seven (7) regions namely Oti, Volta, Savannah, Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West Regions, during a campaign tour last week.



The NALAG election, which had been delayed for over a year, is finally expected to come off from June 1st to June 3rd, 2022.



According to him, he would restructure and pursue an agenda to make NALAG attractive both locally and internationally to safeguard the welfare of Hon. members.



Mr. Adjei in his 7 points agenda for the progress of NALAG pledged to ensure that the core vision, mission, aims, and objectives of NALAG were carried out effectively and timeously with the collaboration of all members, as well as serve with competence, humility, and integrity, among others.



The AMA Presiding member, however, added that his vision as NALAG President hopefully was to improve the welfare of members of NALAG, advocate for an enhanced remuneration and equal ex-gratia for Assembly Members, and facilitate sister-city relationships with cities across the globe.



Mr. Alfred Adjei is also expected to wrap up his campaign tour with a visit to the Eastern, Central, Western, and Western North regions ahead of the NALAG election.