AMA, Enterprise Group cut sod for construction of three-storey educational facility in Accra

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in partnership with the Enterprise Group has cut the sod for the construction of a three-storey educational facility at Bishop Mixed JHS.



This forms part of efforts aimed at encouraging education among the youth by creating a conducive environment for teaching and learning.



Speaking at a brief ceremony held on Tuesday at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah indicated that, the investment would go a long way to curb the acts of hooliganism and vandalism since education was key in the transformation of any society.



He added that the search for a conducive environment to acquire higher education within the enclave over the years was a challenge hence the project which would go a long way to address such the situation.



He stated that a temporary facility had been provided by the Assembly for the school children at Private Odartey Lamptey School to pave way for the construction of the new building.



Mayor Sowah echoed the essence of role models in the community which he stated was captured in the Enterprise Group’s Financial Literacy Project being rolled out in the school.



He, therefore, urged other cooperate bodies to take up the cause in ensuring that the youth get a better and conducive environment to learn.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Enterprise Group, Keli Gadzekpo in his speech stated that the project forms part of the continuous effort at improving their Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programs.



He indicated that Enterprise Group in the bid to take CSI to the next level decided to invest in a long-term sustainable project, hence the need for the construction of a conducive environment that would accommodate students and promote superior teaching and learning.



Mr Gadzekpo said that the project comes in two forms which include the construction of a three-storey building as well as the Financial literacy section where students, parents, and teachers would be taken through basic financial principles.



He stressed the fact that, the Enterprise Group through its CSI efforts had embarked on many developmental projects such as the SOS community Center in Kumasi, Library for the Wa community, and many others.



The construction which is a three-storey building includes an office for the headmistress, bookshop and a sickbay, a staff common room, washrooms, a library, an ICT lab and can house about 280 students.

